US doubling of tariffs on steel, aluminum imports 'illegal': Canadian premier

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday slammed the US decision to double tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, calling the move "unjustified" and "illegal."

"The latest tariffs on steel and aluminum are unjustified. They're illegal. They're bad for American workers, bad for American industry, and, of course, for Canadian industry as well," Carney told reporters ahead of a caucus meeting in Ottawa.

Arguing that Canada has responded strongly with its own countermeasures, Carney said: "We have counter tariffs in a gross amount before remissions on over 90 billion of US imports. We've acted strongly. Those are in place."

He added that Ottawa is actively engaged in talks with Washington, DC, and that Canada "will take some time, not much time, because we are in intensive discussions with the Americans right now on the trading relationship. These discussions are progressing."

Carney emphasized that, while the tariffs hurt Canada, they are not targeted at Ottawa.

"I would note that the American action is a global action. It's not one targeted at Canada," he added.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also weighed in, urging the federal government to step up its response.

"We can't sit back and let President (Donald) Trump steamroll us, try to shut down our steel industry, and take jobs down to the US," Ford said.

"He has no regard whatsoever for jobs here in Ontario, and we need to slap another 25% tariff on the steel that is coming into Ontario and Canada as a whole," he added.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order raising tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from 25% to 50%.

The order cites national security concerns, saying the current volume and conditions of steel and aluminum imports threaten the country's security.

It notes that while the initial 25% tariff had some positive effects, it was not enough to maintain the industry's production capacity at a sustainable level.

As a result, tariffs on steel, aluminum, and related products will be doubled to 50%, effective 12.01 am local time (0400GMT) on June 4.