US once again blocks UN push for immediate Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid access

United Nations Security Council members vote on a resolution calling for a ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on June 4, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The US vetoed a UN Security Council draft resolution on Wednesday that called for an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip.

The draft resolution expressed "grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation, including the risk of famine," and recalled all parties' obligations to abide by international humanitarian and human rights law.

Slovenia proposed the draft resolution on behalf of the Security Council's elected 10 members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Panama, Pakistan, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, Somalia, and Slovenia— and received 14 votes.

US Charge d'Affaires ad interim Dorothy Shea said before the vote that "US opposition to this resolution should come as no surprise."

"It is unacceptable for what it does say, it is unacceptable for what it does not say, and it is unacceptable for the manner in which it has been advanced," she added, accusing the Palestine resistance group Hamas of rejecting ceasefire deals.

"Any product that undermines our close ally Israel's security is a non-starter," Shea said.

She once more argued that "Israel has a right to defend itself" and claimed that "it is unconscionable that the UN still has not labeled and sanctioned Hamas as a terrorist organization."

The US previously vetoed four Security Council draft resolutions that called for an urgent ceasefire in Gaza, marking Wednesday's resolution as the fifth veto.

The US vetoed resolutions in October 2023, December 2023, February 2024, and November 2024, while abstaining in votes on other draft resolutions.