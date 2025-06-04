Trump says he discussed Ukraine drone attacks, Iran with Putin

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he discussed the recent drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia and Iran with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes," Trump said on Truth Social.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," he said, adding that Putin told him "very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields."

On ongoing talks over Iran's nuclear program, Trump said time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons.

Trump said he told Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.

Putin "suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump said.

"It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!" he added.

Separately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Putin held talks with Trump and the new Pope, according to the Russian news agency Tass.