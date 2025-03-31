NASAS SPACE MICE EXPERIMENT YIELDS SURPRISING RESULTS

Significant changes were observed in the bone structures of mice sent to the International Space Station (ISS) by the American National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Experts state that microgravity in space can seriously affect the bone health of living organisms.

According to the research, large-scale holes were observed in the thigh bone (femur) region of mice that spent 37 days on the ISS. However, a similar effect was not observed in the spine bones of the same mice. Scientists state that this shows that the load-bearing bones in the body are more damaged in microgravity.

Experts stated, "While the spine is an important region carrying the upper body for bipedal humans, it does not have the same function in quadrupedal mice. Therefore, it is thought that bones that carry weight in Earth conditions are more damaged in space."

Space radiation is not effective in bone loss

Although it was previously thought that bone loss was due to space radiation or a systemic factor, new findings do not support this hypothesis. Researchers state that if radiation had been proven to be the main cause, an equal level of deterioration would have been observed in all bones. However, the data obtained shows that bone loss occurs in more specific regions.

Biomedical engineer Rukmani Cahill, who led the research, said, "In microgravity, bones that normally carry weight may deteriorate because they are not exposed to enough pressure and therefore are not used."

Presents a serious risk for astronauts

According to NASA data, humans lose an average of 1% or more of their bone density every month in space. This rate indicates a loss 10 times faster than osteoporosis on Earth. This can seriously endanger the bone health of astronauts on long-term space journeys.

Scientists emphasize that dietary changes alone may not be sufficient, and instead, astronauts should focus on exercises that will work their muscles and bones in space. NASA plans to conduct new studies to prevent bone loss in future space missions.

This research was published in the scientific journal PLOS ONE.







