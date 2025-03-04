TÜRKIYES GENERATIVE AI USAGE SURPASSES GLOBAL AVERAGE, REACHES 52%

In Türkiye, the usage rate of generative artificial intelligence increased by 11 points last year, reaching 52%, surpassing the global average of 42%. According to the "Digital Consumer Trends 2024" report released by Deloitte, based on a survey of 1,002 people in Türkiye, users are utilizing AI for personal purposes (72%), education (51%), and workplace productivity (34%).

AI awareness and usage are highest in Istanbul at 77%. The usage rate of AI decreases with age, with ChatGPT, Gemini, and MyAI (Snapchat) being the most preferred generative AI models. Among users of generative AI, 12% use it daily, 37% weekly, 18% monthly, and 33% less frequently.

Participants who use AI less frequently cite reasons such as performance, data security, and usability challenges. AI usage is growing in workplaces, with 34% using it for business purposes. Of these users, 61% leverage AI tools extensively in business processes, with common uses including information search (58%), idea generation (47%), content creation (43%), translation (40%), text summarization (34%), data analysis (31%), and visual presentation preparation (30%).

Although 47% of Turkish companies encourage the use of generative AI, 74% fall short in providing training to employees. 23.5% of individual users in Türkiye pay for generative AI tools, which is higher than the global average of 17.5%. Among employees encouraged by their companies, this rate rises to 27%.

The report also touches on subscription-based video services, second-hand device preferences, shopping trends through social media, and internet connection speeds. Hakan Göl, the leader of Deloitte Türkiye's Technology and Transformation Services, emphasized the rapid growth of AI awareness and usage in Türkiye, similar to global trends, and noted AI's role in opening a new era globally.

Despite increased awareness and usage in Türkiye, Göl pointed out that half of individuals still do not use AI, stressing the importance of integrating AI into workers' processes and improving productivity. He also highlighted the growing expectations for training to enhance accessibility and efficiency.