Meta plans 50,000-kilometer underwater cable project

Meta plans to lay an underwater cable spanning 50,000 kilometers worldwide. The company announced that its "Project Waterworth" will become the world's longest underwater cable project, connecting the U.S., India, South Africa, Brazil, and other regions.

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, aims to expand its presence in the technology field beyond social media, including artificial intelligence and the infrastructure that supports it.

The company stated that the new cable project will provide "industry-leading connectivity" across five major continents and help support artificial intelligence projects.

In a blog post, Meta explained, "This project will enable greater economic cooperation in these regions, facilitate digital participation, and open up opportunities for technological development."

Underwater cables are becoming increasingly important as they provide power for various digital services and enable rapid data transfer worldwide.