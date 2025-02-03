14 killed in Syria terror attack

At least 14 people were killed and 15 others injured in a terrorist attack in the Manbij district of Syria's Aleppo province on Monday, local sources said.

A bomb-laden vehicle exploded at the southern entrance of Manbij, which is under the control of the Syrian National Army (SNA).

The wounded were taken to the surrounding hospitals, and there are concerns the death toll may rise.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but local security forces said it might have been carried out by the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

The SNA liberated Manbij from the terrorists in December 2024 as part of the Operation Dawn of Freedom.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Since the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, the terrorist group has attempted to exploit regional instability to create a "terror corridor" along the border with Türkiye.