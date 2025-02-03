UN expresses concern on 'growing trade restriction measures' after US tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China

The UN on Monday expressed concern over the possible impact that tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump on Canada, China, and Mexico would have on global trade.

Asked about UN's position on current trade actions, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference that, "We're obviously concerned about the impact growing trade restriction measures can have on the global economy, particularly in developing countries and in places where they're vulnerable population."

Saying that "the global economy is already on in a low growth context while trade restrictions we see are on the rise," Dujarric emphasized that "most global trade continues to follow internationally agreed to rules by the World Trade Organization, which provides stability and certainty for the global economy."

Fulfilling an election campaign promise, Trump signed an executive order on Saturday to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on imports from China.

Canada, in a swift response, announced a 25% levy on US imports.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced Monday that the 25% tariffs imposed by Trump on Feb. 1 will be put on hold for a month.