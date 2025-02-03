Erdoğan: We have no option other than rapidly making our cities earthquake-resistant

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday made statements following the Cabinet Meeting at the Presidential Complex.

Regarding the Kartalkaya hotel fire, Erdoğan stated: "We are doing whatever is necessary for justice to be served. The parliamentary inquiry commission, whose establishment has been decided, will contribute to the process."

He added: "Those who neglected safety measures, especially the greedy ones who refused to spend a single night's revenue on fire precautions because they saw it as an expense, will be held accountable one by one."

President Erdoğan emphasized: "Our tourism sector must take responsibility in the fight against greed. You cannot host more tourists every year while investing less in safety."

Referring to the tragic incident, he said: "I believe our tourism professionals will learn the necessary lessons from the Bolu Kartalkaya disaster, which has deeply saddened us all."

ON EARTHQUAKE PREPAREDNESS AND URBAN TRANSFORMATION:



Erdoğan criticized those who made empty promises, saying: "Those who promised free homes during election campaigns and have been absent for two years cannot possibly understand our efforts and struggle."

He reaffirmed the government's commitment: "Our goal is to rebuild disaster-affected cities with improved infrastructure, superstructure, and historical and natural beauty, making them even more magnificent than before."

Stressing the urgency of earthquake preparedness, Erdoğan declared: "We have no choice but to rapidly make our cities, especially Istanbul, resistant to earthquakes."

He also called on local administrators: "I once again emphasize that local officials should focus on preparing their cities for earthquakes through urban transformation projects instead of pursuing political ambitions."

Regarding earthquake victims, he assured: "Regardless of their political preferences, we will not leave earthquake survivors at the mercy of so-called 'disaster tourists' who exploit their situation."

Commenting on recent tremors in Greece, Erdoğan remarked: "The earthquakes on the Greek side remind us of the value of our preparations and reinforce that earthquake readiness is a matter of national survival for our country."

ON AGRICULTURAL SUPPORT:



Referring to the Kırsalda Bereket Livestock Support Project, Erdoğan announced: "Our producers will be able to access subsidized loans with a grace period of up to two years and repayment terms of three to five years."

He also highlighted financial support for farmers: "We will cover the maintenance and feeding costs of our producers for one year, amounting to a total of 270,000 lira per producer, equivalent to a monthly minimum wage."

ON GAZA AND HUMANITARIAN AID:

Despite ongoing provocations from Israel, the exchange of prisoners and detainees between Israel and Hamas continues, Erdoğan stated.

Erdoğan said during his meeting with a Hamas delegation last week, he reiterated Türkiye's readiness to "do whatever is necessary to make the ceasefire agreement permanent."

"The vast difference between the condition of prisoners released by Israel and the captives set free by Hamas is enough to see the difference in mentality," he said, referring to the physical state of the people swapped as part of the prisoner exchange deal.

Reaffirming solidarity with Gaza, Erdoğan stressed: "We must not abandon our Gazan brothers and sisters during this period. I once again call for increased support for the oppressed people of Gaza, especially before Ramadan."















