News Tech Elton John warns AI plans ‘threaten’ artist earnings, backs McCartney

Elton John warns AI plans ‘threaten’ artist earnings, backs McCartney

DPA TECH Published January 26,2025 Subscribe

Elton John has warned that artificial intelligence will "dilute and threaten young artists' earnings even further" as he backed Paul McCartney's criticism of a proposed overhaul of UK copyright law.



The use of copyrighted material to help train artificial intelligence models is the subject of a newly launched UK government consultation, which looks at how artists can license and be remunerated for the use of their material, along with improving trust between the creative and AI sectors.



John, 77, told The Sunday Times that the "wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists' livelihoods."



"This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists' work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music," he added.



"This will dilute and threaten young artists' earnings even further.



"The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly."



The winner of multiple awards, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tonys, who has supported young artists, also said it is "harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.



"Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK's future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy," he added.



"It is the absolute bedrock of artistic prosperity, and the country's future success in the creative industries depends on it."



The UK government's consultation includes plans which could allow AI firms to scrape media companies content, unless they specifically opt out.



On Sunday, Beatles singer McCartney appeared on BBC One's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, where he said: "You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don't own it, and they don't have anything to do with it.



"And anyone who wants can just rip it off."



"The truth is, the money's going somewhere… Somebody's getting paid, so why shouldn't it be the guy who sat down and wrote (The Beatles hit) 'Yesterday'?"



The 82-year-old pleaded with the British government to change course, saying: "We're the people, you're the government. You're supposed to protect us. That's your job.



"So you know, if you're putting through a bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you're not going to have them."



In 2023, he released the final Beatles song, "Now And Then," which was first recorded by John Lennon, and then remade with technology to include the Liverpool band's fellow stars George Harrison, McCartney, and Ringo Starr.



McCartney has been adamant that it is not "artificially or synthetically created", and just used technology to clean up the track.



Harrison died in 2001, and Lennon died in 1980.



Artists including Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Sting and Oasis have all seen an increase in the number of songs using AI to recreate the work of well-known musicians and bands.



British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has previously appeared to suggest that AI tech giants should not subsidise British creative workers and industries.



When asked about if tech giants should get a free pass on the back of British creatives by MPs, the prime minister replied saying: "I don't think they should, I think we need to get the balance right, but I also think we have a huge opportunity.



"We are one of the top three in the world in AI at the very point where AI is going to be transformative.



"That puts us in a really good position against our competitors around the world, I don't want us to lose that edge."



A government spokesman said: "The UK's music industry is truly world class producing some of the most celebrated artists in history.



"That is why we have launched a consultation to ensure the UK copyright framework offers strong protections for artists with regards to AI.



"Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control, transparency, and helps them license their content.



"We are keen to hear the views of the music industry on these proposals and no move will be made until we are absolutely confident that we are delivering clarity, control and transparency for artists and the sector, alongside appropriate access to data for AI innovators."

















