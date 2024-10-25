Tesla to launch affordable electric vehicles in 2025

Tesla, a pioneer in the electric vehicle market, is preparing to launch more affordable electric vehicle models in 2025. According to the company's latest financial report, Tesla is continuing work on these vehicles, which will be developed on a new-generation platform, though details have yet to be disclosed.

Tesla had previously suspended plans to offer affordable electric vehicles at the beginning of 2024 due to significant challenges it faced at that time. The company has also emphasized its focus on developing autonomous robotaxi projects.

The new financial report announces that production of the affordable electric vehicle models will begin in the first half of 2025, with a launch during the same period. Tesla indicated that these new vehicles will be produced on existing production lines, thereby accelerating the development process.

These new models aim to reach a broader audience in the electric vehicle market.

The launch was delayed due to strategic changes in 2024. In the past, CEO Elon Musk had stated that an affordable electric vehicle would be priced around $25,000, but this target was postponed because of the strategic shifts.

In the third quarter of this year, Tesla increased its revenue by 8%, achieving a net income of $2.51 billion, with sales also showing a 2% annual increase.

The renewed push for affordable electric vehicles has generated significant interest in the markets. While it has not yet been disclosed which Gigafactory facilities will be used for production, plans are expected to gain momentum in 2025.

Tesla's move is set to contribute to making electric vehicles more accessible and appealing to a wider consumer base.