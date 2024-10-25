Several Israeli soldiers injured in rocket attack from Lebanon

The Israeli army reported Friday evening that six soldiers were injured in a rocket attack from southern Lebanon targeting settlements in northern Israel.

Israeli Army Radio confirmed that the soldiers sustained moderate to minor injuries when rockets struck the Shomera settlement in the Western Galilee region.

Earlier in the day, two Israelis were killed, and others were injured in another rocket strike from Lebanon that hit the Majd al-Krum area in northern Israel.

Since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel has recorded 765 soldier fatalities and 5,087 injuries, according to military data released by the Israeli army. In response to a Hamas attack last year, Israel launched a severe military offensive in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of over 42,800 people—predominantly women and children—and injuring more than 100,500 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 2,600 people and injured over 12,200 others since October last year.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon.