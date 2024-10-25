Life for Muslims increasingly challenging in Europe - FRA report

The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reports that nearly half of Muslims in EU member states experience discrimination and hate speech in their daily lives.

A survey titled "Being Muslim in Europe: Experiences of Muslims," conducted by the FRA with 9,600 Muslim participants from 13 EU member states, indicates a significant increase in racism and discrimination against Muslims between 2016 and 2022.

The study reveals that discriminatory discourse and actions impact all aspects of daily life for European Muslims, highlighting challenges in employment, education, housing, and business.

Conducted between September 2021 and October 2022, the study involved Muslims living in various EU member states, including Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, and Sweden. It notes that developments in the Middle East following Oct. 7, 2023, were not included in the analysis.

The proportion of Muslims reporting experiences of racism in Europe rose from 39% before 2016 to 47% between 2016 and October 2022.

- Discrimination is highest in Austria, Germany, and Finland

Austria (71%), Germany (68%), and Finland (63%) were identified as the countries where Muslims face the most discrimination, while Sweden (22%), Spain (30%), and Italy (34%) reported the lowest levels of complaints.

The rise in racism and discrimination in Austria and Germany is attributed to the growth of far-right politics in these nations.

The study notes that Muslims experience an "alarmingly widespread wave of racism" related to their attire, ethnic identity, or beliefs, despite varying statistical differences in their professional and social lives across Europe.

More than half of Muslims born in Europe report experiencing discrimination based on race during job searches, indicating that they are not treated equally compared to individuals with similar linguistic abilities and competencies.

The report highlights that women wearing religious symbols, such as headscarves, face greater discrimination, particularly in employment, with 45% reporting discrimination in business settings—a rise from 31% in 2016.

Muslim Europeans also encounter challenges when seeking to purchase or rent housing, with approximately 35% of participants indicating they faced difficulties due to discrimination, compared to 22% in 2016.

The study emphasizes that very few participants believe that reporting discrimination to authorities would yield positive results.

- 'We are witnessing an alarming increase in racism and discrimination against Muslims in Europe'

FRA Director Sirpa Rautio described the findings as alarming, stating, "We are witnessing a worrying surge in racism and discrimination against Muslims in Europe. This is fueled by conflicts in the Middle East and exacerbated by dehumanizing anti-Muslim rhetoric across the continent. Instead of sowing division in our societies, we need to ensure that everyone in the EU feels safe, included, and respected, regardless of their skin color, background, or religion."

