PRO-PALESTINE PROTESTORS INTERRUPT BIDENS SPEECH IN ARIZONA

A group of pro-Palestinian protestors on Friday interrupted US President Joe Biden's speech in the state of Arizona, calling for an end to the violence in the Gaza Strip.

While Biden was formally apologizing for the US' role in the Indian boarding school system during a speech at the Gila River Indian Community in Arizona, a protestor shouted: "What about the people of Gaza?"

"Free Palestine!" the people called out.

The president allowed the woman to speak and said he agreed violence in the region needs to end.

"Let her go. There's a lot of innocent people being killed. There's a lot of innocent people being killed and it has to stop," he said.

Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack in October of last year by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 42,800 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 100,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the territory's entire population amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.