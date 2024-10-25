UNHCR chief: International community must prevent genocide in Gaza

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,, is calling on the international community to protect the population in thefrom serious human rights violations."We are facing what could amount to atrocity crimes, including potentially extending to," he warned on Friday, referring to the Israeli military campaign in the northern Gaza Strip.The entire population in this area is affected by bombs, sieges, displacement and hunger, said the. People are at risk of being arrested or shot. However, it is also "completely unacceptable" that Palestinian armed groups are putting their own people at risk by mixing with civilians, he emphasized.Türk reminded the audience that states are not only obliged to take action against war crimes. ", state parties also have the responsibility to act to prevent such a crime, when risk becomes apparent," he said.He made a direct appeal to heads of state and government, imploring them to "put theand human rights first, and not to abandon that minimum of humanity."