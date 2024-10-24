Apple releases new features for developers, including ChatGPT integration

Apple released new features Wednesday in beta for developers, including its much-anticipated ChatGPT integration.

The beta versions of iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2 and macOS 15.2 are now available for developers, the company announced in a statement.

"Changes to the browser choice screen, default apps and app deletion for EU users, as well as support in Safari for exporting user data and for web browsers to import that data, are now available in the beta versions of iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2," it said.

The new releases also include improvements to the Apps area in Settings, which were first introduced in iOS 18 and iPadOS 18.

"All users worldwide will be able to manage their default apps via a Default Apps section at the top of the Apps area," said the statement.

"Following feedback from the European Commission and from developers, in these releases developers can develop and test EU-specific features, such as alternative browser engines, contactless apps, marketplace installations from web browsers, and marketplace apps, from anywhere in the world," it added.

New calling and messaging defaults, in addition, are now available for all users worldwide.

The new beta versions come a week before the company prepares to officially release iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence.

iOS 18.2 for developers brings ChatGPT integration and GenMoji to iPhones -- two key features that will not be available in the iOS 18.1 general public release next week.









