Turkish defense firms showcase products at DIMDEX 2024 fair in Qatar

Türkiye is taking part in the international defense fair DIMDEX 2024, which kicked off on Monday in Qatar's capital Doha.

High-level official delegations from around the world are expected to attend the three-day DIMDEX 2024, which will last until Wednesday, Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency said in a statement.

The exhibition, which includes 39 other defense firms, is an important platform for the global defense industry to network, form partnerships, share information, and discover innovations and capabilities across all defense fields.

The exhibition also features cutting-edge technologies in the land, naval, and air defense sectors.

Turkish defense industry companies are exhibiting a variety of unmanned land and air vehicles, armored vehicle platforms, weapon systems, electronic systems, ammunition, simulators, and logistic support products to participants, particularly those from the Middle East region.

In addition, information on the advanced technological capabilities of Turkish defense products is available at the exhibition, which helps find new venues for cooperation opportunities.

During the exhibition, which aims to prepare the ground for the development and deepening of cooperation potential through new projects between Turkish defense industry companies and the countries participating in the exhibition, the Turkish official delegation will hold meetings with the host country's authorities as well as delegations from other countries.



