Apple Vision Pro users returning products due to headaches and impracticability

The $3,500 mixed reality glasses, which were launched in the US on February 2nd, were first introduced last year by Apple CEO Tim Cook as "the beginning of a new era in computing."

Offering users the opportunity to experience augmented reality by placing digital content, such as applications and screens, into the physical world, some of those returning the device have stated that the absence of specific applications means the device is not functional.

According to a report in Independent, technology manager Alexander Torrenegra, who used the product, stated, "Two hours after taking my Apple Vision Pro out of the box and using it, I decided to put it back in the box and return it. It's quite nice, but there's nothing I will use it frequently enough to warrant keeping it... I was hoping the immersive work experience would be good enough to justify keeping it, but no."

Other users have decided to return the product due to complaints of nausea or headaches.

The company's support page for the device also includes a warning: "Be cautious of symptoms like motion sickness and stop using Apple Vision Pro if you experience them. Wait for symptoms to pass before engaging in activities that require balance, coordination, or safety, such as walking or driving."

Apple does not disclose sales figures publicly, but a survey conducted by the Cult of Mac news site revealed that 45% of respondents planned to return the headphones.







