President Joe Biden said Friday that there needs to be a temporary truce in Gaza to get hostages out of the Palestinian territory under a potential deal swapping them for prisoners held in Israel.

"I feel very strongly about it -- that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out," Biden said from the White House. He added that he had held "extensive" conversations with Israel's prime minister on this and negotiations are "underway."