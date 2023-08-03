First clues about eagerly awaited GPT-5 emerge

The application for the "GPT-5" mark provides details of a downloadable computer software for using a new language model. The documents describe the product as "artificial production of human speech and writing ability."

Features such as "natural language processing, generation, understanding, and analysis" are highlighted in relation to the product.

According to reports from Windows Latest, the recent trademark application language closely resembles the one used in the documents for both GPT-3.5 and GPT-4.

However, the application does not provide any information about the release date of GPT-5.

Analysts believe that the release of GPT-5 is unlikely to happen soon, as the company is more likely to focus on developing the GPT-4 model rather than investing all its resources into the next version.

Notably, researchers from prestigious institutions such as Stanford and Berkeley Universities recently claimed that ChatGPT's performance had been deteriorating over time. Their research indicated that GPT-4 had performed very well in identifying prime numbers with 97.6% accuracy in March 2023.

However, by the end of June, it could only answer the same questions correctly with just 2.4% accuracy.