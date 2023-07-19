Meta offer commercial access to Llama 2 Al/language model

In a statement from Meta, it was mentioned that the new version of Llama 2, the artificial intelligence language model, will be made available for research and commercial use as an open-source and free resource.

The partnership with Microsoft was emphasized in the announcement, stating that it takes the collaborative efforts in the productive artificial intelligence field to the next level.

According to the statement, starting from today, Llama 2 will be available in the "Azure AI" model catalog, enabling developers using Microsoft Azure to benefit from cloud-native tools for content filtering and security features.

The announcement highlighted that Llama 2 is optimized to run natively on Windows, providing developers with a seamless workflow while offering productive artificial intelligence experiences to different platforms and customers.

It was also announced that Llama 2 will be available through Amazon Web Services, Hugging Face, and other providers.