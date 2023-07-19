China claims ‘selfish’ geopolitical interests harm de-nuclearization of Korean Peninsula

China said on Wednesday that the "selfish" geopolitical interests of "relevant parties" have escalated tensions and hindered de-nuclearization in the Korean Peninsula.

"Relevant party uses the Peninsula issues to seek selfish geopolitical interests, which has escalated tensions in the region and harmed the de-nuclearization process on the Peninsula," said Mao Ning, China's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman.

The remarks come after U.S. nuclear-capable submarine made a port call in South Korea, followed by two ballistic missile launches by North Korea on Wednesday.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol boarded the U.S. nuclear-capable submarine anchored at a naval base in the port city of Busan.

Emphasizing the reason behind the escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula is "clear," Mao said. "We hope relevant parties will keep to the direction of political settlement and address each other's legitimate concerns in a balanced way through meaningful dialogue and uphold peace and stability on the Peninsula."

Pyongyang has launched 14 missiles this year, including the intercontinental ballistic-class Hwasong-15, Hwasong-17, and Hwasong-18 missiles, including its first military spy satellite in May, which crashed into the Korean Sea.

The U.S., South Korea, and Japan have launched trilateral military drills in the peninsula.

South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin met with China's Foreign Affairs Chief Wang Yi in Indonesia last week, where Jin urged Beijing to "play a constructive role" in "curbing North Korea's threats."

The duo met in Jakarta on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) last Friday.