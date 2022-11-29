Musk says planning to extend Twitter character limit from 280 to 1,000

On Sunday, Elon Musk announced his intention to increase Twitter's character limit from 280 to 1,000, furthering the modifications he has made to the social media site.

Musk replied to a tweet proposing an expansion in the length of tweets from 280 characters to 1,000, saying it was on his list of things to do.

In response to a Twitter user's suggestion of changing the character limit from 280 to 420, Musk had tweeted earlier in the day: "good idea."

Musk has previously included the figure 420 in his operations, seemingly as an allusion to marijuana use. An illustration of this is his proposal to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

Elon Musk indicated he was willing to allow users to post longer tweets and videos after buying Twitter for $44 billion.

There has been debate among Twitter users about whether the character limit for tweets should be increased or decreased from its current maximum of 280 characters.

In response to Musk's comments about the character count being on his to-do list, a Twitter user suggested that spaces shouldn't be included in the limit, providing more room for letters.

Another user proposed that the tweet length should stay at 280 characters, but long-form notes should be allowed. A third user remarked that the need for concise messages encourages creativity.

Twitter didn't comment when contacted by Insider.

The last time Twitter increased its character limit was in 2017, when it was upped from 140 to 280 characters.

Since Musk's takeover of the platform, it has overseen many changes. The most notable one among them is Twitter Blue, a subscription service that charges users $8 a month for access to a blue checkmark, longer video posts, less ads, and higher post visibility.