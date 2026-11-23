Türkiye's Bayraktar Akinci drone carries out first airborne drop of Orka torpedo from unmanned aircraft

Türkiye's Bayraktar Akinci combat drone successfully released a domestically developed Orka lightweight torpedo over the Saros Gulf in northwestern Türkiye, marking the weapon's first drop from an unmanned aircraft.

Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar and its chairman, Selcuk Bayraktar, shared footage of the test on social media.

The Akinci took off carrying the torpedo from the Corlu Flight Training and Test Center in the northwestern province of Tekirdag.

During the test, the torpedo separated from beneath the aircraft's wing and entered the water at the designated point. The drone then returned to the test center.

Baykar has been expanding the Akinci's capabilities by integrating domestically developed equipment and munitions, with the latest trial extending those efforts to anti-submarine warfare.





- TRIAL FOLLOWS TB3 SONOBUOY TESTS

The test follows earlier trials in which Baykar's Bayraktar TB3 combat drone successfully deployed sonobuoys using the company's SAS POD system.

Sonobuoys collect underwater acoustic signals that can help locate submarines. The TB3 can process these signals in real time, allowing the aircraft to help detect underwater targets.

The trials explored complementary roles for the two drones in anti-submarine operations, with the TB3 helping detect submarines and the Akinci carrying torpedoes to engage them.





- ORKA DESIGNED FOR LAUNCH FROM SHIPS AND AIRCRAFT

Developed by Turkish defense company Roketsan, the next-generation Orka is a lightweight torpedo designed to engage submarines.

The weapon can be launched from surface vessels and aircraft and is equipped with an onboard guidance system that uses both active and passive sonar to detect underwater targets.

The Saros Gulf test demonstrated the Akinci's ability to release the torpedo, adding the combat drone to the aircraft platforms from which Orka has been successfully deployed.