French leader Marine Le Pen maintains a commanding lead in voting intentions for the 2027 presidential election, while Mayor of Cannes David Lisnard is gaining ground, according to a new poll published Monday.

The 10th wave of the Toluna-Harris Interactive survey, conducted for French media outlets RTL, M6 and L'Express, put Le Pen at between 30% and 31% of voting intentions across the first-round scenarios tested.

Despite remaining well ahead of her rivals, the far-right National Rally (RN) leader saw her support decline by five percentage points from the previous survey, when she was polling at 36%.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing France Unbowed (LFI) party, consolidated his second-place position with between 18% and 19% of voting intentions.

Meanwhile, Lisnard continued his rise, securing between 11% and 12% of voting intentions. His support has increased from 7%-9% in the previous two surveys.

In terms of perceived chances of winning the election, 46% of respondents said they believed Le Pen would succeed President Emmanuel Macron, down from 48% in the previous survey.

Melenchon came second with 19%, followed by Edouard Philippe at 10% and Lisnard at 6%.

Purchasing power was identified as the most important issue influencing voting choices by 59% of respondents.

Healthcare ranked second at 40%, while immigration completed the top three concerns.

The findings come amid continued public protests over the rising cost of living.

Demonstrations held across France on Nov. 21 drew 150,000 participants, according to organizers, while the Interior Ministry put the figure at 82,500.





