Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday nominated two Cabinet ministers as candidates to replace Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who resigned earlier this month amid questions over his educational qualifications.

People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani identified the nominees as Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman and Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Sugiono, state-run Antara News reported.

Gibran, 39, the son of former two-term President Joko Widodo, was Prabowo's running mate in the 2024 presidential election. He resigned Nov. 12 before completing his five-year term, citing personal reasons.

Sugiono previously served as foreign minister before being appointed coordinating minister for human development and cultural affairs last month.

Prabowo pledged to carry out the selection process "democratically according to our collective will -- where sovereignty rests with the people, exercised through their representatives."

"We follow our laws and fulfill all our state duties," the president told reporters after meeting the MPR leadership.

The nominees will undergo a verification process before the MPR holds a plenary session Dec. 11 to elect the new vice president. Under parliamentary rules, the candidates' names must be submitted at least 14 working days before the vote.

"It is the MPR that will make the selection between these two candidates," Prabowo said.





