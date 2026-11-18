Turkish international Arda Güler has signed a new six-year contract with Real Madrid, keeping the 21-year-old winger at the Spanish giants until June 2032, the club announced on Wednesday.

The new agreement extends Güler's stay at the Santiago Bernabéu by three years, replacing his previous contract, which was set to expire in 2029.

Güler has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2026-27 campaign, featuring in 14 of Real Madrid's 16 matches across all competitions.

The Turkish star has scored four goals and provided seven assists this season, establishing himself as an increasingly important member of the Spanish club's attacking lineup.

Güler joined Real Madrid from Turkish club Fenerbahçe in July 2023 at the age of 18.

The contract extension underlines Real Madrid's long-term commitment to the Türkiye international, who has continued to develop into one of the club's key young talents.







