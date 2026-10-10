Besiktas beat Baskonia; Olympiacos cruise past Anadolu Efes in EuroLeague basketball

Istanbul's Besiktas earned a 92-84 away victory over Spain's Baskonia on Friday, while Greece's defending champions Olympiacos cruised to an 89-66 home win over Türkiye's Anadolu Efes in the fourth round of EuroLeague basketball.

Besiktas made a strong start in Spain, taking a 15-7 lead midway through the opening quarter before finishing the period 28-20 ahead.

Baskonia responded with an 8-0 run at the start of the second to level the score at 28-28. They took a narrow 51-49 lead into halftime.

The visitors regained the advantage in a closely contested third quarter, entering the final period 73-71.

Besiktas then opened the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to establish an 83-73 lead and maintained their advantage to secure the victory.

Scottie Wilbekin led all scorers with 24 points for Besiktas. Devon Dotson and Wenyen Gabriel contributed 14 points each.

Chris Duarte paced Baskonia with 23 points, followed by A.J. Lawson and Kenneth Faried with 10 apiece.

The result improved Besiktas' record to 2-2, while Baskonia dropped to 1-3.

- Olympiacos overpower Anadolu Efes

Defending champions Olympiacos recorded a comfortable 89-66 home victory over Istanbul's Anadolu Efes, improving in the EuroLeague to 3-1.

The Greek side established an early advantage, leading 26-16 after the opening quarter.

Efes responded with a 9-2 run early in the second period to reduce the deficit to three points at 28-25. But Olympiacos held a 35-31 lead at halftime.

The hosts took control after the break, extending their advantage to 18 points at 54-36 midway through the third quarter.

Although Efes briefly reduced the deficit to nine, Olympiacos finished the period 62-49 before pulling further clear in the fourth quarter.

Jean Montero led Olympiacos with 16 points, while Tyrique Jones added 11.

Cameron Payne scored 12 points for Anadolu Efes, with P.J. Dozier contributing 11.

The defeat left Anadolu Efes with a 1-3 record after four games.