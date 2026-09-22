Mikel Arteta agrees new Arsenal contract - BBC report

Premier League champions Arsenal have agreed an improved contract with manager Mikel Arteta, the BBC ⁠reported on Tuesday.

Arteta's ⁠deal was due to expire at the end of the season and negotiations ⁠over an extension had been ongoing for several months.

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke said in May that securing Arteta's future was the club's priority after the Spaniard guided the North London side to ⁠their ⁠first league title in 22 years last season.

Reuters has contacted Arsenal for comment.

Arteta reiterated his commitment to the club this year amid speculation over his future.

The 44-year-old Spaniard ⁠has transformed Arsenal since taking charge in 2019, ending the club's long wait for a Premier League crown last season after three runners-up finishes in a ⁠row.

Arsenal ‌have ‌made a strong start ⁠to their ‌title defence, winning their opening four league matches before ⁠suffering a 3-0 ⁠defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion ⁠on Saturday.







