Macron says 'credibility' at stake on 'shameful' situation in Gaza

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that the international community's "credibility" is at stake if it remains inactive on the situation in the Gaza Strip, describing the continued restrictions on humanitarian aid as "shameful."

Macron told the UN General Assembly that claims that peace has been achieved in Gaza had not been matched by an increase in humanitarian deliveries.

"Some claim that peace has been achieved, but this has not opened up humanitarian deliveries. The spectacle, it is shameful. Shame on all of us," he said.

He questioned the credibility of states that recognized Palestine but fail to take action on the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"But what is our credibility worth if we remain inactive on Gaza?" he asked.

Macron also condemned what he described as continuing violations in the occupied West Bank.

"Look at what's happening in the West Bank, where day in, day out we are seeing violations, and in the name of what? Hamas was never very active in the West Bank," he said.

He said the international community must uphold the "legitimate rights of the Palestinian people," including their right to exist, while stressing France's commitment to Israel's security.

Macron warned, however, against arguments that Israel's security requires violations of the sovereignty of neighboring states.

He also urged respect for Lebanon's sovereignty, saying a fully sovereign Lebanon would be necessary to address the presence of Hezbollah and restore security.

"Sovereignty for Lebanon and its people. Sovereignty for Palestinians. Their very basic and most basic rights are once again being violated," he said.

Turning to Syria, Macron said France would continue supporting the country's sovereignty and unity.

"The revolution should not turn into a disappointment," he said.

International law, UN reform

Macron also warned that international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions were facing a serious challenge amid conflicts around the world.

"War crimes have been industrialized. We've seen the destruction of civilian infrastructure, human rights violations. It's a new era of barbaric acts," he said. "The Geneva Conventions offered a protective framework, but it is being dismantled."

He also reaffirmed France's support for the International Court of Justice, saying Paris would continue to back its "central role."

"We cannot simply accept this new order of impunity, which some are trying to erect," he said.

The French leader also urged reform of the UN Security Council, saying France supports measures aimed at making the body more effective. "We must open up to new members, new regions."



