Turkish President Erdoğan receives Japanese prime minister in New York

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New York City on Tuesday.

The closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan told the prime minister that the two countries have the potential to increase their bilateral trade volume in "a balanced manner" in a short period. He stressed the importance of exploring cooperation opportunities in energy, infrastructure and the defense industry.

He said Türkiye was making efforts to promote peace in its region and around the world, and underlined the importance of rebuilding Syria, the Gaza Strip and Ukraine, which have been devastated by wars, according to the statement.

Erdoğan also invited Takaichi to attend the COP31 Leaders' Summit, which will be held in Türkiye in November.

























