Trump says Iran faces choice of 'obliteration' or 'potential greatness'

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that members of his team held a three-hour meeting with an Iranian delegation in New York that concluded an hour before his news conference, ahead of his bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Yeah, today. About an hour ago," Trump said when asked if anyone from his team had met with the Iranian delegation, describing the meeting as "very well."

"It ended an hour ago. It was a meeting that lasted for three hours," he said, noting that "It was a very good meeting. I mean, I must tell you it was a very good I can't imagine why they wouldn't want to do it."

Arguing that Iran is facing a stark choice, he said: "In one case it's obliteration, and the other alternative is potential greatness. It could be a great country."

Asked who attended the meeting, Trump directed the question to US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and asked if they wanted to comment.

He later said "they had a very good meeting, very productive meeting, and they have another one scheduled in the very near future."

"There's two alternatives," Trump said. "One is a very bad thing, and another, it could lead to greatness for the country."

For his part, Witkoff said: "I feel very good right now. I feel very good. It's a blessing working for President Trump."



