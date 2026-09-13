Mbappe scores brace as Real Madrid secure routine victory over Rayo Vallecano

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid enjoyed a 4-1 victory over ⁠Rayo Vallecano in ⁠LaLiga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Goals from Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham ⁠made the result comfortable for Jose Mourinho's side.

A 14th-minute penalty from Mbappe was followed three minutes later by a simple finish from Carreras, with Mbappe turned provider this time.

A relaxed Real Madrid found ⁠little ⁠resistance from Rayo thereafter and, 11 minutes before halftime, Vinicius Junior raced down the left to set up Bellingham for a neat finish into the corner.

Six minutes into ⁠the second half, Sergio Camello pulled a goal back for Rayo following sloppy Real Madrid play. Despite whistles from the home crowd, Real kept Rayo ⁠at ‌bay, ‌before closing out the ⁠game with a ‌90th-minute goal from Mbappe.

The result moved Real Madrid ⁠on to 12 points, ⁠level with leaders Barcelona, who ⁠have a game in hand.







