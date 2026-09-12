Türkiye condemns drone attacks from Iraq targeting Saudi Arabia

Türkiye on Saturday strongly condemned drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry said.

"We condemn in the strongest terms the drone attacks launched from Iraqi territory targeting Saudi Arabia," the ministry said in a statement.

Ankara reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and praised Saudi authorities for their "restrained approach" aimed at avoiding an escalation of tensions in the region.

Türkiye also welcomed the Iraqi government's condemnation of the attacks and its immediate launch of an investigation to clarify the incident and identify those responsible.

The ministry reiterated its call for an immediate end to attacks threatening regional stability and security and urged all sides to avoid steps that could further escalate tensions.





