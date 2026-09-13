Guimaraes opens Arsenal account in win at Sunderland

Arsenal maintained their 100% start to the season as keeper David Raya ⁠saved a penalty ⁠and Bruno Guimaraes scored his first goal for the club in a ⁠2-0 victory at Sunderland to move clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Raya rescued Arsenal by pushing Enzo Le Fee's spot kick against the post in the 55th ⁠minute ⁠and two minutes later summer signing Guimaraes curled the reigning champions ahead.

It was far from a vintage Arsenal display against a tenacious Sunderland, who deserved something ⁠for their endeavour, but they dug deep and wrapped it up late in stoppage time when Bukayo Saka converted a penalty.

Arsenal have 12 points ⁠from ‌their ‌opening four games ⁠with Manchester City, ‌the only other side not to have dropped ⁠points, able to ⁠join them if they ⁠beat Manchester United on Sunday.







