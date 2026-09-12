Konyaspor edge Trabzonspor 1-0 to end 4-game losing start

Konyaspor ended their four-match losing start to the Turkish Super Lig season with a 1-0 home victory over Trabzonspor on Saturday.

The hosts made a flying start and took the lead after just two minutes following a well-worked move from their own half.

Jason Muleka played Diogo Goncalves through on the left, and the Portuguese sent a low cross into the penalty area for Rajmund Toth, who finished into the bottom corner.

Konyaspor nearly doubled their advantage three minutes later when Goncalves delivered another low cross, with Trabzonspor defender Stefan Savic's attempted intervention sending the ball against the post.

The hosts continued to create better opportunities as Melih Ibrahimoglu curled narrowly wide in the 23rd minute before Trabzonspor goalkeeper Andre Onana produced two successive saves to deny Deniz Turuc five minutes later.

Onana came to Trabzonspor's rescue again in the 38th minute, denying Toth in a one-on-one situation.

Trabzonspor's best opportunity of the first half arrived in stoppage time when Wagner Pina attacked down the right and found Mohamed Salah unmarked inside the penalty area, but the Egyptian fired over the crossbar.

Konyaspor went into halftime with a deserved 1-0 advantage.

Trabzonspor improved after the break and went close to an equalizer in the 55th minute when Fabinho's header from Ernest Muci's corner struck the left post.

Sidny Cabral fired narrowly wide from outside the penalty area in the 77th minute as the visitors increased the pressure.

Trabzonspor pinned Konyaspor deep inside their own half in the closing stages, enjoying around 70% possession during that period.

Goalkeeper Bahadir kept out a powerful long-range effort from Fabinho in the 80th minute before denying Noah Saviolo from distance a minute later.

Konyaspor held firm through the late pressure to secure their first points of the season, while Trabzonspor suffered their second defeat in five league matches.