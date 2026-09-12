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News World Iranian, Omani top diplomats discuss 'issues of mutual concern'

Iranian, Omani top diplomats discuss 'issues of mutual concern'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi discussed regional developments and other issues of mutual concern in a phone call.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published September 12,2026 10:56 PM
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IRANIAN, OMANI TOP DIPLOMATS DISCUSS ISSUES OF MUTUAL CONCERN

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi held a phone call to discuss "issues of common concern."

The call also addressed the latest regional developments, according to a statement shared on Araghchi's Telegram channel.

No further details were provided regarding the discussions.

The call came as Oman prepares to host Iranian and Gulf officials on Monday for talks on the Strait of Hormuz, following weeks of negotiations between Tehran and Muscat aimed at restoring safe navigation through the strategic waterway.