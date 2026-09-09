Real Madrid edge Inter 2-1 as Mourinho wins 1st Champions League match in 2nd spell

Real Madrid began the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League with a 2-1 victory over Inter on Tuesday as Jose Mourinho marked his return to the competition with a win against his former club.

Meanwhile, at Estadio do Dragao, Manchester City opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Porto, with Erling Haaland scoring twice to become the club's joint-top scorer in Champions League history.

- REAL MADRID 2-1 INTER

Mourinho's side made the most of Inter's defensive errors to take a 2-0 lead before the Italian side pulled one back and threatened an equalizer late on.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the 14th minute after Inter defender Yann Aurel Bisseck failed to control the ball, allowing Brahim Diaz to pounce and set up the France captain for a clinical finish.

Real Madrid doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez took too long to clear a back-pass from Benjamin Pavard. Federico Valverde closed him down, got a touch on the ball at his feet, and sent it rolling into the empty net.

Inter continued to create chances, but Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several important saves to preserve the two-goal advantage.

Madrid also had opportunities to extend their lead, with Martinez recovering from his first-half error to make a series of excellent saves.

Jude Bellingham was denied from close range in the 58th minute, while Martinez also kept out a shot from Mbappe eight minutes later.

Inter pulled one back in the 77th minute when Carlos Augusto met Lautaro Martinez's ball across the face of goal and side-footed home.

Inter pushed for an equalizer late on, but Courtois made another fine save from Henrikh Mkhitaryan's deflected effort as Madrid held on for victory.