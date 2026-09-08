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News World Ankara strongly condemns Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Ankara strongly condemns Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye on Tuesday strongly condemned recent attacks by Yemen's Houthis targeting Saudi Arabia, saying they endanger civilians and escalate regional tensions. "We condemn in the strongest terms the recent attacks carried out by the Houthis against Saudi Arabia, which disregard the safety of civilians and escalate tensions in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reuters WORLD
Published September 09,2026 07:37 AM
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ANKARA STRONGLY CONDEMNS IRAN-BACKED HOUTHI ATTACKS ON SAUDI ARABIA

Türkiye condemns in the strongest term attacks by ⁠Yemen's ⁠Tehran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said ⁠on Tuesday, adding that it called on the Houthis to "immediately halt their hostile actions".

"The attacks in question also ⁠damage diplomatic ⁠efforts to end the conflict in Yemen with a lasting political solution," the ministry said in ⁠a statement, adding it supported Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Türkiye signed a joint ⁠defence ‌agreement ‌with Saudi Arabia and ⁠Pakistan ‌last month. The deal includes ⁠a ⁠collective defence clause similar ⁠to NATO's Article 5.