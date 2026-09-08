Ankara strongly condemns Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns in the strongest term attacks by ⁠Yemen's ⁠Tehran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said ⁠on Tuesday, adding that it called on the Houthis to "immediately halt their hostile actions".

"The attacks in question also ⁠damage diplomatic ⁠efforts to end the conflict in Yemen with a lasting political solution," the ministry said in ⁠a statement, adding it supported Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Türkiye signed a joint ⁠defence ‌agreement ‌with Saudi Arabia and ⁠Pakistan ‌last month. The deal includes ⁠a ⁠collective defence clause similar ⁠to NATO's Article 5.





