Ankara strongly condemns Iran-backed Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Türkiye condemns in the strongest term attacks by Yemen's Tehran-backed Houthis on Saudi Arabia, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, adding that it called on the Houthis to "immediately halt their hostile actions".
"The attacks in question also damage diplomatic efforts to end the conflict in Yemen with a lasting political solution," the ministry said in a statement, adding it supported Saudi Arabia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Türkiye signed a joint defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and Pakistan last month. The deal includes a collective defence clause similar to NATO's Article 5.