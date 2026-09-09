Egypt, Jordan welcome UK measures restricting trade linked to illegal Israeli settlements

Egypt and Jordan welcomed measures by the UK restricting trade linked to illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for further international action to halt settlement expansion and protect the two-state solution.

Egypt's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that the UK's decision to ban trade in goods and certain services associated with illegal settlements is an important step that reflects a commitment to international law and relevant international resolutions.

The ministry said the measures will help counter illegal settlement activity and attempts to impose new realities on the ground in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

"Continued settlement expansion undermines the territorial unity of Palestinian land and the possibility of establishing an independent, viable Palestinian state," it said.

Egypt reiterated that a just and lasting peace requires ending the Israeli occupation and establishing an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Cairo also expressed support for a joint statement by the foreign ministers of 12 countries reaffirming the two-state solution and outlining national and European measures to restrict trade in goods from illegal Israeli settlements.

The 12 countries are Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

Egypt welcomed growing international efforts to translate opposition to illegal settlements into practical measures and urged other countries to take similar steps.