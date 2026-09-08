Israeli settlements pose 'urgent threat' to two-state solution: Macron, Burnham, Carney

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Tuesday that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank undermined prospects for a two-state solution.

The joint statement by the three leaders came after twelve countries including Britain, Canada and France announced they would sanction trade with Israeli settlements, after increasing attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the occupied territory.

In a joint statement, Macron, Burnham and Carney said that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict was critical for peace, stability and security in the Middle East and beyond.

"It is a fundamental national interest for the UK and France to protect and secure this outcome," they added.

"Systematic settlement expansion in the West Bank, including the Government of Israel's latest decision to progress the E1 settlement, as well as the dramatic increase in settler violence, pose a direct and urgent threat to that vision for peace," the statement said.

The E1 settlement plan -- approved by Israel last year after decades of being frozen, notably due to pressure from successive US administrations -- would see 1,200 housing units built in the West Bank.

Macron, Burnham and Carney said their countries would "take steps to ban the importation of goods from settlements and enforce targeted measures against settlements and those who facilitate them or profit from them".

The three countries will co-chair a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly later this month "to advance our efforts and pursue peace," the statement said.

The leaders also stressed they wanted to have "a close and productive partnership with Israel" and were committed to Israel's security.







