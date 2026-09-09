UK premier vows not to stand by amid continued 'horrific suffering' of Palestinians

The British prime minister said Tuesday he will not stand by as the "horrific suffering" of Palestinians continues to grow while the prospect of a two-state solution "comes under attack."

"We have called for years for a two-state solution in the Middle East, but we must recognise that those words are meaningless unless we back them up with action," Andy Burnham wrote on US social media platform X.

The prime minister said the newly-announced measures are "carefully judged" and "targeted steps" that are not aimed at the Israeli people, but at the "unacceptable policies" of the Israeli government.

"For too long, we have been hesitant to act, fearful of being accused of being anti-Israel," he said, reiterating his view that the suffering of the Palestinian people is "a scar on the conscience of the world."

Burnham reiterated that before taking the prime minister's office he said the UK's response had been "too slow and simply not good enough."

"That's why I committed to changing the government's approach. I will not stand by as the horrific suffering continues to grow and the prospect of a two-state solution - the best hope for peace and stability in the region - comes under attack," he noted.

Eleven European countries, including the UK and France and Canada, announced plans Tuesday to introduce national restrictions on trade in goods with Israeli settlements that are illegal under international law.

Britain's new measures follow Israeli plans to develop 1,200 new homes in the occupied territory, a move that sparked widespread condemnation from the international community as all settlements in the occupied West Bank are illegal under international law.

UN data indicate that violence by Israeli occupiers has reached "unprecedented levels," with more than 1,400 attacks resulting in casualties or property damage documented in 2026 alone.

Approximately 750,000 Israeli occupiers reside in 516 illegal settlements and outposts in the occupied territory, carrying out near-daily efforts to displace Palestinians from their land.





