FIFA confirms Infantino will seek 2027 re-election: Report

FIFA President Gianni Infantino will seek re-election next year despite mounting criticism of his leadership over an abandoned proposal to sell a stake in the commercial rights to FIFA competitions, including the World Cup, Sky News reported Sunday.

"The FIFA President announced in April that he will stand for re-election in 2027. Of course, nothing has changed. Mr Infantino will be standing for re-election," a FIFA spokesperson told the British broadcaster.

The confirmation followed uncertainty after Infantino avoided questions about his future while attending the opening of the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Katowice, Poland, on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Infantino discussed his efforts to develop football and the tournament but declined to say whether he would seek another term or had considered resigning.

He said "there will be a lot to say" about other matters but "it's not today."

It was the first time Infantino had spoken to external media since controversy erupted in July over the proposed transaction.

The FIFA presidential election is scheduled for March 18, 2027, during the FIFA Congress in Morocco.

No rival candidate has formally emerged. Prospective candidates must secure the support of at least five FIFA member associations and submit their nominations by Nov. 18.

CRITICISM OVER ABANDONED INVESTMENT PROPOSAL



UEFA has said it has lost confidence in Infantino, accusing him of breaching trust by holding undisclosed negotiations over the proposed transaction.

The dispute has also reached US courts, where UEFA is seeking documents and testimony for possible use in a criminal complaint against Infantino and other FIFA officials in Switzerland. FIFA has asked a New York court to defer or reject the application.

FIFA has accused UEFA of conducting a coordinated "smear campaign," while UEFA alleged in a US legal filing dated Aug. 28 that Infantino had promoted a "fraudulently off-market price for his own benefit" during the proposed transaction.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Concacaf, which governs football in North and Central America and the Caribbean, have also criticized FIFA's leadership over the proposal.

FIFA withdrew the plan to sell a minority stake in a new commercial entity controlling rights connected to its competitions on July 31 after widespread opposition.

Several national football associations have since withdrawn their support for Infantino.

Infantino, 56, was first elected FIFA president in 2016 and was re-elected in 2019 and 2023. If successful in 2027, he could remain in office until 2031.