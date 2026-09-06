Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claim US surveillance aerostat destroyed in Iraq drone strike

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that it had targeted and destroyed a US military tethered surveillance aerostat in a drone strike near Erbil airport in northern Iraq.

An IRGC statement carried by Iran's Tasnim news agency said the US military's Persistent Surveillance Systems-Tethered (PSS-T) aerostat was "completely destroyed" by drones operated by the IRGC Aerospace Force.

It said the aerostat was hit during clashes between Iran and the US in the region on Wednesday.

The IRGC also released footage that it claimed showed the moment the surveillance system was hit.

It said the PSS-T differs from conventional balloons because it remains tethered at a fixed location and is used "like a surveillance tower."

There was no immediate comment from the US on the Iranian claim.

Regional tensions have escalated since US-Israeli attacks on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran responding with missile and drone strikes against Israel and US interests across the region.

Iran and the US signed a memorandum of understanding in June, mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, outlining steps toward ending hostilities, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and addressing economic restrictions.

The two sides have since accused each other of failing to implement commitments under the memorandum, while military tensions have continued alongside disputes over sanctions and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.