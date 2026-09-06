TÜRKIYE RETAIN EUROPEAN WOMENS VOLLEYBALL TITLE WITH 3-2 WIN OVER ITALY

Türkiye retained their European women's volleyball title after defeating reigning world and Olympic champions Italy 3-2 in a five-set CEV EuroVolley Women final in Istanbul on Sunday.

Italy started strongly, with the opening set tied at 6-6 before taking an 11-8 lead and forcing Türkiye to call a timeout.

The Italians continued to dominate after the break, extending their advantage to 14-8 and later 18-9 before closing out the set 25-16.

Italy again made the better start in the second set, leading 9-5 and then 12-6. Türkiye struggled to contain Paola Egonu, who had already scored 10 points.

Türkiye responded after their second timeout, with Melissa Vargas and Eda Erdem leading the comeback as they cut the deficit to 12-10, prompting an Italian timeout.

The hosts then leveled the score at 15-15, with Vargas and Egonu both on 13 points. Türkiye moved ahead 22-20 and held on to win the set 25-22 and level the match.

Italy regained control in the third set, racing to an 8-2 lead. Türkiye briefly reduced the deficit to 9-5, but Italy responded to make it 11-5 and later 19-9 before taking the set 25-12.

Türkiye came out strongly in the fourth set, building a 6-1 lead and extending it to 10-3.

Italy fought back, cutting the deficit to 14-10 and then 16-14, but Türkiye regained control in the closing stages to win 25-21 and force a deciding fifth set.

Türkiye took an early 2-0 lead in the tiebreak, but Italy leveled at 4-4.

The hosts then moved ahead 6-4 and extended their advantage to 8-4 before taking a 12-7 lead.

Türkiye closed out the deciding set 15-10 to complete the 3-2 victory and claim back-to-back European titles.

Vargas and Egonu were the joint top scorers of the final with 28 points each.