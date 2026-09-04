Belgium beat Türkiye 89-75 in FIBA Women’s World Cup opener

Belgium defeated Türkiye 89-75 in their Group C opener at the 2026 FIBA Women's World Cup at Max-Schmeling-Halle in Berlin.

The teams battled closely in the first quarter, with Belgium taking a narrow 26-24 lead. Beren Burke helped keep Türkiye within touching distance with her three-point shooting.

Belgium stretched its advantage to four points early in the second quarter, but Goksen Fitik and Sevgi Uzun helped Türkiye erase the deficit and take a 45-44 lead into halftime.

Türkiye's narrow advantage quickly disappeared in the third quarter as Belgium took control. Julie Vanloo and Emma Meesseman combined for 39 points as Belgium opened up a 17-point lead heading into the final period.

Türkiye struggled to contain Belgium's attack and managed just nine points in the third quarter.

Belgium maintained its double-digit advantage in the fourth quarter. Tilbe Senyurek Arslan came off the bench to score 10 points, but Türkiye was unable to close the gap.

Türkiye will face Australia on Sunday in their second Group C game.