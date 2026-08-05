Newcastle name Jaissle as manager after Howe departure

Newcastle United appointed German coach Matthias Jaissle as manager ⁠on Wednesday ⁠following the departure of Eddie Howe, with the 38-year-old ⁠joining the squad at their pre-season training camp in La Manga, Spain.

"Newcastle United are delighted to announce the appointment of ⁠Matthias ⁠Jaissle as the club's new head coach," the Premier League club said in a statement.

One of Europe's ⁠leading young coaches, the 38-year-old German arrived on Tyneside following great success with Red Bull Salzburg ⁠and ‌Al-Ahli.

Jaissle ‌was previously manager ⁠of ‌Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli, leading them ⁠to back-to-back ⁠AFC Champions League ⁠titles.







