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News Türkiye Turkish foreign minister received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman

Turkish foreign minister received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, the country's capital, on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published August 05,2026 09:26 PM
Updated August 05,2026 09:39 PM
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TURKISH FOREIGN MINISTER RECEIVED BY JORDAN’S KING ABDULLAH II IN AMMAN
(AA Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

According to a post on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's NSosyal account, Fidan met with the Jordanian monarch in the capital Amman.

No further information on the meeting was as yet provided.

Earlier Wednesday, Fidan also attended a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem hosted by Jordan.

During the meeting, Fidan said nearly 20 Islamic countries discussed "collective measures" against Israel's recent violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that regional crises should not distract international attention from developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Taking questions from Anadolu afterwards, Fidan said the participants focused exclusively on recent Israeli actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.