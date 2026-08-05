Turkish foreign minister received by Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Amman

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Wednesday was received by Jordan's King Abdullah II.

According to a post on the Turkish Foreign Ministry's NSosyal account, Fidan met with the Jordanian monarch in the capital Amman.

No further information on the meeting was as yet provided.

Earlier Wednesday, Fidan also attended a ministerial meeting on Jerusalem hosted by Jordan.

During the meeting, Fidan said nearly 20 Islamic countries discussed "collective measures" against Israel's recent violations at Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing that regional crises should not distract international attention from developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Taking questions from Anadolu afterwards, Fidan said the participants focused exclusively on recent Israeli actions targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.