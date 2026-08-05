Turkish President Erdoğan hails new bill as key step to 'permanently' end threat of terrorism

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said a new legislative proposal aimed at strengthening national solidarity and social cohesion marks a significant step in Türkiye's efforts to permanently eliminate the threat of terrorism.

"Following extensive consultations, the Bill on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Cohesion was submitted today to the consideration of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye with broad consensus reflecting our cherished nation's determination to achieve a lasting resolution," Erdoğan said in a social media post after the bill was submitted to the Turkish parliament.

"I hope this step, which aims to permanently free Türkiye from the threat of terrorism, reinforce our national unity and solidarity, and strengthen the climate of peace and stability in our country and across the region, will yield positive results," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan also thanked political parties, parliamentary groups and lawmakers who contributed to the preparation and finalization of the proposed legislation.