Netanyahu says Israel did not agree to US-backed Gaza plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not agree to the US-backed plan for Gaza, even after receiving assurances that an Israeli pullout would only happen after Hamas disarms.

The Palestinian resistance movement, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment to the roadmap published by US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace last week, which includes provisions for the group to hand over its weapons and an Israeli withdrawal.

In a video posted to his social media accounts on Tuesday night, Netanyahu said Trump's team "believes that they can bring about the disarmament of Hamas and the demilitarisation of Gaza".

"We are checking this. They sent us a draft -- we did not agree to it, it is not our draft. We sent our comments," he said.

Speaking at an event Wednesday, Netanyahu, who faces a tough re-election fight in October, said that Trump "is our greatest friend, one of the greatest friends we have had in the White House".

But he added: "I also wish to make clear: Israel's existence is not subject to negotiation."

After Israel voiced objections to the initial roadmap, the Board of Peace met with Netanyahu on Monday, assuring him that the Israeli military would only be required to leave its current positions in Gaza after Hamas's "complete" disarmament.

But pressure has been growing on the premier from the right flank of his ruling coalition, with two far-right ministers requesting a new vote to reject the plan, saying it did not reflect what the cabinet approved.

- 'No other option' -

The request from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Settlement Minister Orit Strook to hold a new vote should be viewed merely "as a campaign move" to put pressure on Netanyahu, according to Tal Elovits, a researcher at Israeli think tank Molad.

But with Israel and Netanyahu looking increasingly isolated on the international stage, the country has little possibility of tearing up the US-sponsored plan, Elovits added.

"Netanyahu has no other option besides listening to his only friend left in the diplomatic community," he said, referring to Trump.

"Netanyahu is not a very active player here. He's an active player maybe in trying to block some ideas, but Israel is not putting anything on the table."

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Wednesday reiterated the group's "commitment to what was agreed upon with the mediators and the Board of Peace".

The group called on the Trump administration and Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace's high representative for Gaza, to pressure Israel "to abide by the agreement, so that we can see serious and practical steps taken".

US pressure on Israel to curb attacks in Gaza appears to be yielding results.

Israeli media reported that troops have been instructed to seek authorisation from the army chief for strikes, unless they are in "immediate danger" -- a change of policy from previous directives, under which attacks only required approval from the head of the regional command.

Israel's military, when questioned, referred AFP to the "political echelon" for a response.

A spokesperson for Netanyahu declined to comment.

Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in the deaths of 1,221 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures. Fighters also took 251 hostages to Gaza.

Israel's genocide-level military campaign in Gaza has killed more than 73,000 people, according to the territory's health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.







